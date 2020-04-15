COVID-19: PMO seeks report on containment measures in Bengaluru, Mysuru

Worried over the increasing COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru and Mysuru, the Prime Minister Office has asked Chemical and Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda to submit a detail reports about the steps taken to contain the disease by the state government.

Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru and Belagavi in Karnataka are among several cities in the country are identified as a hotspot, the PMO is keenly monitoring the measures implemented by respective state governments in these areas.

Since Bengaluru and Mysuru house several IT and ITES companies, mostly serving overseas companies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on the Karnataka Government taking quick containment measuŕes and re-start economic activities at the earliest.

In the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, Minister Gowda explained the current situation in the state, sources told DH.

Gowda, who spoke to doctors and experts including NIMHANS director B N Gangadhar and Jayadeva Hospital director Manjunath, submitted a report to the PMO.

In the report, Gowda also learnt to have mentioned about the doctors and experts opinion about the containment measures including countrywide lockdown implemented by the Centre, steps taken by the state government authorities and response from the public on following lockdown norms.

Gowda, who is also in charge of Kerala and Lakshadweep to co-ordinate with Centre on the fight against COVID-19, also mentioned the impact of relaxation of restrictions in these two cities after April 20.