Covid-19: Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru till Aug 16

Covid-19: Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru till August 16

Bus stands, metro/railway stations and airports are exempted from the order

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2021, 02:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 02:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bengaluru City police commissioner Kamal Pant has imposed prohibitory orders, following guidelines from the chief secretary and chairman of the state executive committee, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

The order, issued to contain the spread of Covid-19, prohibits the assembly of more than four people in public places, except for purposes exempted or where the number of people is specified. The curfew will be in place till 6 am on August 16.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Bus stands, metro/railway stations and airports are exempted from the order.

Those violating the orders will be punished under the Disaster Management Act, IPC Section 188 and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. Despite daily cases dropping significantly, it is necessary to keep certain restrictions in place, Pant said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Mental health, fitness dominate Twitter conversations

Mental health, fitness dominate Twitter conversations

On the wings of Pegasus

On the wings of Pegasus

29 ministers inducted in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet

29 ministers inducted in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet

'Covid R number worrying; second wave may not be over'

'Covid R number worrying; second wave may not be over'

Ravi Dahiya: The quiet storm of Indian wrestling

Ravi Dahiya: The quiet storm of Indian wrestling

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

 