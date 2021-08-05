Covid-19: Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru till August 16

Bengaluru City police commissioner Kamal Pant has imposed prohibitory orders, following guidelines from the chief secretary and chairman of the state executive committee, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

The order, issued to contain the spread of Covid-19, prohibits the assembly of more than four people in public places, except for purposes exempted or where the number of people is specified. The curfew will be in place till 6 am on August 16.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Bus stands, metro/railway stations and airports are exempted from the order.

Those violating the orders will be punished under the Disaster Management Act, IPC Section 188 and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. Despite daily cases dropping significantly, it is necessary to keep certain restrictions in place, Pant said.