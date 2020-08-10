Covid-19 testing from 10 am to 5 pm daily in South Bengaluru

The BBMP will conduct Covid-19 tests in the southern zone for seven hours every day until the situation improves there.

The civic body is ramping up testing as part of surveillance efforts to check the pandemic in a part of the city that had the most coronavirus cases until a few days ago.

Following the directions given by Revenue Minister R Ashoka, officials led by IAS officer Munish Moudgil have made arrangements to conduct Covid tests in all the 44 wards of the southern zone.

"The tests will be conducted daily from 10 am to 5 pm for people with symptoms until the Covid situation comes under control," the BBMP said in a statement. Residents can call the southern zone helpline (8431816718) for details such as testing centres near their homes.