Covid cloud over Karaga as BBMP says no to grand procession

With the city reporting thousands of Covid-19 cases every day, the BBMP has ruled out allowing the grand procession under Bengaluru Karaga.

At a meeting with the stakeholders on the city's oldest running festival on Thursday, BBMP officials hinted that the celebrations would be restricted to the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in Thigalarpet, as was the case last year.

In the festival, a priest dressed as a woman carries Karaga, a large clay pot, on his head and dances on the street.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said all the stakeholders had agreed that Karaga should be held in a restricted manner. The restrictions would be decided by the Karaga management committee.

A source in the BBMP said the committee had sought permission for three main rituals: Aarathi, Hasi Karaga and main Karaga. "We will issue the final SOP in a day or two about what will be banned during the festival," said an official who attended the meeting.

In the past two weeks, the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward has reported over 300 cases of Covid-19 while the adjoining Chickpet ward saw 78 cases. Sampangirama Nagar and other surrounding wards have reported nearly 100 new infections.