CPCB must update air pollution standards to reflect WHO concerns: Greenpeace India

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) needs to urgently update the national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) to reflect the revised standards fixed by the World Health Organization, Greenpeace India said, after a study of 10 south Indian cities showed that the numbers raise alarm when analysed with WHO standards.

The NAAQS were already exceeding the WHO guidelines. On September 22, the WHO updated the guidelines for the first time in 15 years with new air quality levels based on scientific evidence of the damage caused by pollutants. It said the CPCB must update the national standards based on WHO guidelines as the present ceiling for several pollutants far exceeds the WHO numbers. For example, the WHO limits the PM 2.5 for 24 hours at 15 micrograms per cubic metre while the CPCB considers up to 60 micrograms as a safe level.

Greenpeace India analysed the CPCB's air quality data for 10 south Indian cities. Despite lockdown and comparatively fewer economic activities, the annual average values of PM 2.5 and PM10 of all the 10 studies exceeded WHO's revised standards.

Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad exceeded the WHO limits by nearly eight times while Bengaluru, Amaravati and Mangaluru exceeded by nearly seven times. Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru and Pondicherry exceeded by four to five times, the study said.

Data from 10 air quality monitoring stations in Bengaluru showed that the annual average PM2.5 concentration was high in Bapuji Nagar (40 microgram/m3) followed by Peenya, Jayanagar 5th Block and Kadubeesanahalli which had about 35 micrograms/m3.

The PM10 concentration data showed that except Hombegowda Nagar and Saneguruvanahalli (which exceeded WHO limits), the eight other monitoring stations recorded numbers way above the national standards of 60 micrograms/m3.

Hyderabad showed a similar trend while Chennai performed slightly better compared to its two metros. Studies have shown that even low-level exposure to pollution is harmful. "There is no safe level of air pollution," the study noted.

As per a previous analysis, Greenpeace had said that air pollution was responsible for 12,000 deaths in Bengaluru, 11,000 each in Hyderabad and Chennai in 2020.

Greenpeace said the state and city governments need to urgently seek alternatives to burning fossil fuels for power, transport and industry. It suggested a push for non-motorised transport, car-free days or zones, creating green spaces and communication of the seriousness of the pollution to the residents.

"This analysis indicates that air pollution is a public health crisis not only in north Indian cities but also in the south Indian cities," it said, batting for comprehensive and time-bound action failing which they will reach a situation akin to New Delhi, the study warned.

