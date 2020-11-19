Day 2: College attendance lower than first day

Day 2: College attendance lower than first day in Bengaluru

Authorities, however, still hope that more students would turn up from next week onwards

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 19 2020, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 01:12 ist
Highlights: 
Canteens shut, no food in hostel
Some students who travelled from far-off places to attend classes struggled for food as the college canteens were shut or there were no proper food facilities in the hostels, which opened after almost eight months.
Teacher workload up
In the wake of low student attendance, colleges asked teachers to take online as well as offline classes, jacking up their workload. “Not just offline classes, we have to take online and contact classes, too. This is going to be hectic,” said a senior pro

Belying hopes that student attendance at degree colleges would improve gradually, fewer pupils turned up on Wednesday than had on Tuesday, the first day of offline classes this academic year. Authorities, however, still hope that more students would turn up from next week onwards. 

Most colleges and universities in the city reported less than 10% attendance as a vast majority of students continued to opt for online classes. Government colleges saw single-digit attendance. The principal of a private degree said student attendance would not improve until for another week. 

In a sign of the desperate times, a few colleges, including some private engineering colleges, allowed students to attend classes without Covid negative reports, in clear violation of government rules. “In my college, nobody asked for a Covid negative test report or message. We have been attending classes since the first day,” said a student at an engineering college in South Bengaluru. 

There were also instances of students keen to attend college being refused consent letters by their parents. “I really wanted to attend classes with my friends. The online classes are not much of a help but my parents refused to give me the consent letter,” a student said. The student had a Covid negative report but the college refused to let him in without the parents’ consent. 

An autonomous college affiliated to Bengaluru Central College had to cancel the classes on Wednesday and sanitise the campus after a few members of the staff and students tested positive for Covid-19.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Lockdown
Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown
Education
Colleges

What's Brewing

As famine looms, women at risk as they eat last, least

As famine looms, women at risk as they eat last, least

Mysteries of Covid smell loss yield some answers

Mysteries of Covid smell loss yield some answers

Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

New 'Tom & Jerry' film brings battle into our world

New 'Tom & Jerry' film brings battle into our world

Google Maps to show Covid-19 cases in nearby areas

Google Maps to show Covid-19 cases in nearby areas

 