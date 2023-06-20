Day 2: Registrations for Gruha Jyothi scheme double

Registrations for the Gruha Jyothi scheme significantly surged on the second day, with nearly 1.06 lakh people applying for the scheme, almost double the 55,000 that opted for the scheme on Sunday.

On Monday, people lined up at the Bangalore One, Grama One, and Bescom offices, hoping to register for the government's Gruha Jyothi scheme. However, technical glitches caused confusion and delay at many locations, resulting in queues lasting over two hours.

Seshadripuram resident Ramya M shared her experience: "I tried registering online, but could not get through, so I decided to visit a Bangalore One office. However, the queue there is not moving, and officials are taking a long time to process each request."

Many disappointed applicants DH spoke to had been attempting to apply for the scheme since Sunday , but were unable to do so online, leading them to endure long queues.

Addressing the rush, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured that the scheme would be implemented from next month.

In a tweet, he said, "People should not be anxious. We will ensure that everyone benefits from the system. However, applying for the scheme is mandatory."

The scheme, which provides free electricity up to 200 units based on consumer usage, will be applicable for the July consumption.