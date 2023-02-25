Denied Re 1 change, Karnataka man sues BMTC; wins Rs 3K after 3-year court battle: Report

A Bengaluru consumer court has directed the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to pay Rs 3,000 compensation to a man who was refused change of Re 1 for a bus ride.

As per a Times of India report, Ramesh Naik L boarded a BMTC Volvo bus on route 360B from Shantinagar bus depot to Majestic on September 11, 2019.

On completing the journey, Naik paid the bus conductor, a woman, Rs 30 towards the Rs 29 bus fare. However, when he asked for his change of Re 1 back, the Tumakuru resident was faced with ridicule and his due amount wasn't returned.

As per the report, Naik was faced with the same ridicule after he approached BMTC's senior officials with a complaint against the conductor.

In retaliation, he decided to sue BMTC and its managing director at the Bangalore IVth additional district consumer disputes redressal commission in Shantinagar for "deficiency in service and pleaded for a compensation of Rs 15,000 for the ill treatment meted out to him".

What ensued was a three-year court battle. In court, the attorney on behalf of BMTC denied the allegation, stating the complaint was trivial.

On January 31, 2023, the court pronounced its verdict observing that it is the customer's right to receive the balance due to him, even if it is Re 1. He is protected by the Customer Protection Act, 1986 to receive a rightful compensation from BMTC for the lapses, the court observed.

The judges of the consumer court also noted that while the compliant was indeed trivial, the negligent service of the BMTC bus conductor was "unacceptable".

The court ruled that the managing director of the BMTC must refund Re 1 to the Naik, apart from paying him a compensation of Rs 2,000 for the trouble caused.

It also ordered that Naik be paid Rs 1,000 towards his litigation expenses. It noted that all amounts be paid within 45 days and failure to meet the deadline would result in the imposition of a penalty.