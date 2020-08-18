DH Radio | The Lead: We quelled Bengaluru riots in just 2 hours, says Karnataka Home Minister Bommai

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, "Mind well, I tell you the DJ Halli incidents in previous times, it took for then governments it took 3-4 days to quell it. Police could not enter. Here we have quelled it in 2 hours," says Home Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on the riots at DJ Halli and KJ Halli in Bengaluru.

Bharath Joshi: I want to start by asking you about the riots that took place (in Bengaluru). As the home minister, looking back, do you think the entire incident could have been avoided because that seems to be the opinion that has been expressed?

Basavaraj Bommai: See, the facts speak for itself. 5:40 pm, that boy Naveen posted it (the post). It was not circulated immediately. However, by 7 pm it is in various groups and 7:30 pm, a complaint was received and 7:45 pm. We had almost located that boy. But in the meantime, the people who have come to give a complaint, they have come in huge number— 300-400. Then it rose to 1,000-2,000.

There was an unruly mob in front of DJ Halli and KJ Halli police station to keep the police engaged. Now, you tell me, the police have to contain this unruly mob, which is inside the police station and in the neighbourhood of both the police stations and in the meantime, one mob, which is about 1.5 km from DJ Halli, they are simultaneously they are there.

That means it was pre-planned. That means there is some background to it. There is no question of delay, we have acted promptly. Mind well, I tell you the DJ Halli incidents in previous times, it took for then governments it took 3-4 days to quell it. Police could not enter. Here, we quelled it in 2 hours.

The violence started by 10:30 and by 12:30 we have quelled the mob; controlled the mob; we have controlled the situation ging out of DJ Halli and KJ Halli; police have acted very timely, efficiently, promptly. I think the police deserve a compliment from all quarters.

And I just want to appeal that police have been working all round the clock and they have been loaded with so many other issues other than law and order. In the meantime, these anti-social elements mob up and it is a cumulative effect of what all was happening previously but we have handled it immediately.

