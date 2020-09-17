Diganth, Aindrita deny doing drugs but police not sure

Sandalwood couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for nearly four hours in the drugs scandal on Wednesday but the CCB stopped short of detaining them.

The couple, who married in 2018, was holidaying in Kerala when they were summoned for questioning. They reached Bengaluru early on Wednesday morning and checked into a hotel. They consulted a lawyer for guidance on handling police interrogation. They arrived at the CCB headquarters around 11.10 am. Two CCB teams grilled Diganth and Aindrita separately until 2.50 pm.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that while the couple was questioned about many things related to the case, they would be summoned again as their answers weren’t satisfactory.

The couple was questioned in the drugs case registered at the Cottonpet police station, in which Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani and others have been arrested. The CCB’s case is that many Sandalwood A-listers were into substance abuse, regularly attending drugs parties and procuring narcotics from peddlers.

Diganth addressed the reporters after walking out of the CCB. “We cooperated with the investigators. We’ll come again if we are called. Since the investigation is going on, CCB officers asked us not to disclose the details,” he said.

CCB officers claimed Aindrita initially feigned ignorance about the drugs case but opened up after she was asked specific questions about her links with Ragini, Sanjjanaa, film producer Shiva Prakash, party organiser Viren Khanna, suspended RTO clerk B K Ravi Shankar, Sanjjanaa’s friend Rahul Thonse, and the parties they all attended in the past. She was also questioned about the parties she attended abroad organised by a suspect named Shaik Fazil.

The couple reportedly admitted to attending parties at casinos and other places but vehemently denied doing drugs. They also admitted they were in touch with other suspects by phone and WhatsApp. Police have seized their phones.