Domestic travel sparks latest Covid surge in Bengaluru

Mahadevapura and East zones were major contributors to the 91 cases reported in the city on Thursday, while 85 more Covid cases were added to the tally on Friday.

On Thursday, Mahadevapura added 25 cases, while East recorded 18 to 19 cases. On Friday, East accounted for 22 cases.

Quarantine for a week

Zonal officials are yet to find clusters, which are households with more than three active cases, but they discovered domestic travel as a common thread in the latest Covid-19 surge. Most of the isolated cases had a travel history from Mumbai, Delhi and other cities. Authorities are asking travelers to stay at home for a week.

“We didn’t see any cases in the slums. There are no clusters either,” Mahadevapura’s Deputy Health Officer Dr Surendra R said. “Most of the isolated cases are from villas and apartments. They got themselves tested after experiencing symptoms.”

He said 12 of the 25 Covid-positive people had a travel history from Ahmedabad, Delhi and Mumbai. Their samples have not been sent for genome sequencing. In all, Mahadevapura has 136 active cases.

“We need about four days to assess the Covid situation in our zone. We are testing only primary contacts for now,” he added.

“Only two patients are in hospital. We can refer them to the CV Raman General Hospital. The HAL Covid Care Centre is on standby and can be reopened whenever required. For now, the patients are only taking Dolo 650 and Vitamin tablets. The symptoms are likely to resolve in two to three days.”

A health official in East Zone said the BBMP has asked the patients to strictly quarantine themselves for seven days. “The surge is visible only in the last two days. We are yet to see an entire family testing positive,” he said.

