Don't give excuses, fill up potholes, says BBMP boss

Months after the BBMP operationalised a hot mix plant to repair roads quickly, neither are potholes being filled nor are officials overseeing the work, the civic body's administrator, Gaurav Gupta, said.

Gupta visited the plant in Kannur, North Bengaluru, and censured the officials for failing to give details of the amount of asphalt supplied, the quality of the product and the demand from engineers.

BBMP Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure) B S Prahlad explained that the hot-mix asphalt from the plant is used for main roads and sub-arterial roads under the road infrastructure division. "The asphalt is sent to the zonal engineers as per the demand. Each zone has a contractor for taking up the repairs," he said.

However, Gupta was not satisfied with the answer and demanded the reason for the suboptimal utilisation of the plant. "Don't give monsoon or staff shortage as reasons. Do your work properly. Utilise the plant efficiently to fill the potholes and maintain detailed data on the use of asphalt in each zone," he said.