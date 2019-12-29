Drones, CCTV cams to keep vigil on NYE

Police will step up the vigil during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city with drones, CCTV cameras to add force to the 7,000 security personnel who will man the streets to ensure the safety of the public, especially women who come out to participate in the revelry.

Briefing reporters about the preparations for the celebrations, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the focus would be on the city centre where people from across Bengaluru come to welcome the New Year.

“We have given emphasis for security on Brigade Road, MG Road and Koramangala, where a large number of people gather to celebrate New Year. Watchtowers and 500 CCTV cameras have been installed. We will also scan the crowd with drone cameras to identify miscreants who disturb the public order,” the commissioner said.

The security personnel, including police as well as staffers from private agencies, will work in two shifts. “We will deploy 270 Hoyasla patrol cars for immediate response. Those in emergency situations can dial ‘Namma 100’ on the Suraksha app for a quick response,” Rao added.

Noting that the traffic police will file criminal cases against drunk drivers, the police chief warned of stringent action against those who harass women. He also called on women to take the necessary precaution.

“Women should be careful with strangers on such occasions. They should go to parties with people they trust and should not accept alcohol or food from strangers,” he said.

The commissioner warned the bars and restaurants of action if the food and liquor served on their premises contained any illegal drug.

Pubs and bars will be allowed to stay open until 2 am.