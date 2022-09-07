E-comm firms, delivery boys had harrowing time due to Bengaluru rains

E-commerce companies, especially their delivery boys, had a harrowing time to supply products to the customers when certain parts of Bengaluru was under deluge due to two days of heavy rains in parts of the city.

The inundated areas such as parts of Sarjapura, Bellandur, Varthur, Whitefield and Outer Ring Road had become inaccessible due to water-logging. In view of the flood-like situation, these e-commerce companies had suspended their services for some time.

An executive of a leading e-commerce company told PTI they had to suspend services in certain places as it was not possible for anyone to reach there.

"We are waiting for some time to see things settle. Things seem to be improving now in some places," the executive said.

Meanwhile, an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement, "Safety of our associates is our top most priority. We are evaluating the situation, and ensuring that our associates do not venture in areas with excessive water logging."

"Cases where customer deliveries have been impacted, we have informed them proactively", the statement read.

The food delivery company Swiggy had also put on hold delivering products in the inundated areas, an executive told PTI. It told its clients that in the places where there is water-logging they may not be able to reach it and apologised for it.

"Things now seem to be improving. Many areas are becoming dry now and our delivery partners are able to reach there," the executive said.

The city had received heavy rainfall for two days resulting in flood-like situation in many areas. A rain-related death occurred in which a woman died of electrocution.

Meanwhile, the city civic agency, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started the demolition drive razing encroachment of lakes and stormwater drains interrupting smooth flow of rainwater.