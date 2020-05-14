Each day, thousands attempt to enter Karnataka, turned back at Attibele

Thousands of people wanting to enter Karnataka from Tamil Nadu are being turned away at the Attibele checkpost.

The individuals, from factory executives to fruit sellers, who show up at the busy border nexus are being turned back, data from the Revenue Department has revealed.

The department has joined forces with the police, a team of Asha workers and the Department of Health and Family Welfare to keep a tab on the number of people trying to enter the state.

“With all arterial roads into the state along this part of the border barricaded, thousands of people have showed up the Attibele border post in a bid to enter the state,” explained Madhukar, a member of the Red Army, a volunteer group formed by the Department of Public Information (DIPR) and the Karnataka Red Cross, which is helping the police man the checkpoint.

Inspector K P Deepak, a senior police officer at the checkpoint, said nearly 3,000 people are showing up at the spot since the checkpost was established at the toll booth on Saturday.

“The numbers, however, have shrunk in the last couple of days after it became clear to people that they either go for a 14-day quarantine on entering Karnataka or return to Tamil Nadu,” the inspector said.

While private travellers are checked and accounted for, many cargo trucks that have free entry into the state are being rushed through without proper checking. The remaining 1,350 were turned back.

The Revenue Department data showed that 1,468 individuals attempted to cross the border till 6 pm on Wednesday — 103 could enter for valid medical reasons, while 15 more also entered on agreeing to the 14-day institutional quarantine.

One of them opted out after considering the price of the quarantined hotel at Electronics City.

Surya (25), a pregnant woman who gave her residence as Neeladri Nagar in Bengaluru, had crossed over into Tamil Nadu earlier in the day to avail a medical subsidy offered by that state. She was told to go back to Tamil Nadu when she and her husband Rajaduria (27) tried to re-enter the state in the evening.

“We have a three-year-old child in Bengaluru under a neighbour’s care. We can’t stay in Tamil Nadu or undergo institutional quarantine,” a tearful Surya said.

While lack of free movement may be difficult on a few people, a lot of them also exploit the situation, said a senior Red Army volunteer, who has been spending the last few days at the site.

“Some have legitimate reasons for going back, while we also come across people trying to deliberately flout the rules. Everyone approaching the checkpoint wants the rules to be applied to someone else.”

‘Are you taking the COVID situation lightly?’

A group of students demanded to be allowed in, saying they only skirted around Attibele and were caught up in the checkpoint due to extenuating circumstances.

“Are you taking the COVID situation lightly?” an angry policeman shouted at the youths. Malleswaram resident Pavithra (36), a fruit seller, was also anxious to get back into Bengaluru.

“I crossed over at 12 noon to pay my mother’s medical dues. Now, they are saying I must go into quarantine or go back to Tamil Nadu. This is impossible. My children are calling me and asking where I am. What should I tell them?” she said. Police eventually allowed her in.