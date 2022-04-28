ED cracks down on Chinese-linked gave instant loan apps

ED cracks down on Chinese-linked apps that gave instant loans

Many Indians, mostly jobless youths looking for quick cash, applied for the loans without reading the fine print

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 28 2022, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 02:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In fresh trouble for fintech companies with links to Chinese nationals, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached their assets worth Rs 6.17 crore held in various bank accounts and merchant IDs.

The central agency took the action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following registration of two separate FIRs at the city’s Marathahalli and Mahalakshmi Layout police stations in November last year. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has already made two arrests in the case.

According to the ED, the fintech companies were incorporated during the pandemic with Indian citizens as their directors and one common registered office. After the registration, the companies received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from China and partnered with local non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The next step was to launch mobile phone apps, namely Cash Master, Krazy Rupee, Cashin and Rupee Menu, that offered instant short-term loans with little or no documentation.

Many Indians, mostly jobless youths looking for quick cash, applied for the loans without reading the fine print. Once they signed up, the fintech companies charged them exorbitantly high processing fees and interest rates. Those who couldn’t pay up were shamed before friends and relatives as the companies had accessed their phone contacts.

While the companies had Indian citizens as directors and shareholders, the bank accounts were operated by Chinese nationals. The bulk of these funds was remitted abroad, according to the ED.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
FinTech
Loans
Enforcement Directorate
India News
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Google to now take phone number removal requests

Google to now take phone number removal requests

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert

Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert

UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay

UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay

Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire

Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire

What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner

What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

 