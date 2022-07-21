Engineering student found hanging in hostel room in Bengaluru

An engineering student was found hanging in her college hostel in southwestern Bengaluru on Wednesday, the same day she was to take a practical exam, police said.

It's not clear what drove Shivani, 21, a native of Bidar district, to the suspected suicide as the police are yet to find a death note.

Shivani was found hanging in room number 312 on the third floor of the girls' hostel at the JSS Academy of Technical Education, Uttarahalli, around 1.40 pm, police said. She was a third-year student of electronics and communication engineering at the college.

When Shivani didn't take the exam, Kavya N, warden-instructor at the hostel, went to her room around 1.20 pm to find out what the matter was. The door was locked from the inside. Kavya knocked on the door several times but didn't get a response. She then called the helper, Nandish. Standing on a chair, he peeped through the ventilator glass above the door and was stunned to find Shivani hanging.

Kavya immediately reported the incident to the college principal, Dr Bhimsen Soragaon. He called the police and rushed to the hostel. The door was broken open in police presence.

Speaking to DH, Soragaon said they had no idea as to why the student took her life. "The semester exam has been going on for three days. Today, there was a practical exam. The student's roommate tried calling her up but she didn't answer the phone. So Kavya went to check on her," he added.

Police have informed Shivani's parents and are waiting for their arrival in Bengaluru to conduct the post-mortem, a senior officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Kengeri police station.