The Bengaluru region of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made payments to around 10 lakh applicants during the period between April 1 and August 7 this year.

Despite the lockdown announced earlier this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the nine offices in the Bengaluru region cleared 3,36,571 applications for the payment of advance sums under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner R K Singh said in a press statement.