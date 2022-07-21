EPFO special drive for disabled pensioners

The Regional Office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Bengaluru (Koramangala) has made special arrangements for differently abled and bedridden pensioners to submit their digital life certificate up to July 22.

Pensioners and their family members can contact the EPFO officials at 080-29770597/29770590, or email: ro.koramangala@epfindia.gov.in.