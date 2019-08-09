EVM Quit Day: Activists call for return to ballot boxes

Around the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, activists of the EVM Virodhi Rashtriya Jan Andolan initiated a pan-India movement, asking to bring back ballot boxes instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Basely TJ, who runs an electronic industrial company, heads Bengaluru's 'EVM Quit Day' movement. They held a gathering on Brigade Road. "There were certain difficulties with EVMs when the [general] elections were held in 2019. Many RTIs were filed but not answered. This movement is to replace e-voting," he said." We are requesting a ballot [system]. It is up to the EC [Election Commission] to take the decision."

Rallies were conducted in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Kanpur and Nagpur.

There are police officers assigned to them to provide protection as per their request.