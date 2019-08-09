EVM Quit Day: Activists call for return to ballot boxes

Aishwaryaa R
Aishwaryaa R, DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 09 2019, 19:31pm ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2019, 19:32pm ist
A gathering of activists on Brigade Road. Credit: DH Photo/Aishwaryaa R

Around the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, activists of the EVM Virodhi Rashtriya Jan Andolan initiated a pan-India movement, asking to bring back ballot boxes instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Basely TJ, who runs an electronic industrial company, heads Bengaluru's 'EVM Quit Day' movement. They held a gathering on Brigade Road. "There were certain difficulties with EVMs when the [general] elections were held in 2019. Many RTIs were filed but not answered. This movement is to replace e-voting," he said." We are requesting a ballot [system]. It is up to the EC [Election Commission] to take the decision."

Rallies were conducted in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Kanpur and Nagpur.

There are police officers assigned to them to provide protection as per their request.

EVMs
Elections
protest
Comments (+)
 