Exercise your franchise and motivate others: Karnataka Governor to voters

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 26 2023, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 03:34 ist
First-time voters pose with their voter ID cards during the 13th National Voters' Day celebration at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

As the Assembly polls are barely three months away, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

While pointing out that the voting percentage has seen a substantial increase in India, Gehlot went on to add that there are at least 33 countries which have made voting a must for citizens. 

Delivering the inaugural address at the ‘National Voters’ Day’ in the city, the Governor drove home the message that each vote is important as it can decide victory and defeat of contestants. “Some don’t use their voting right because there is no action taken for not casting the vote. Voting is compulsory in at least 33 countries. Not voting is a punishable offence in 19 of these countries. There was an occasion when India too was considering making voting compulsory but it did not reach the final stage. Despite this, India’s voter turnout has seen a substantial increase in every election,” he said. 

He also cited countries such as Australia, Singapore, Argentina etc, where voting has been made compulsory. “Different statistics show that most youths between the ages of 18 to 24 are not very interested in voting. National Voters’ Day is organised every year to encourage Indian voters to participate in the democratic process and motivate the first-time voters,” Gehlot said.

Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Commissioner of BBMP Tushar Giri Nath were present.

