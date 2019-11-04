Farmers try to stop train in protest against RCEP

Umesh R Yadav
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 04 2019, 23:59pm ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2019, 02:57am ist
An activist holds a placard during a protest called by Congress party and pro-farmer organisations to condem Narendra Modi led Indian government’s decision to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal, at the Cantonment Railway Station in Bengaluru on November 4, 2019. (Photo by AFP)

Tension gripped the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station after farmers staged a protest against the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a proposed free trade agreement.

Over 2,000 protesters, under the Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha and Rajya Congress Kisan Farmers, attempted to stop a local train. The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. Traffic came to a halt for a while outside the station due to the mob. It took a while for the police to clear the roads.

The farmers also took out a rally from Mysore Bank Circle and demanded that the Central government not sign the RCEP agreement. They said the agreement will affect the livelihood of more than 35 lakh farmers. The protesters approached the deputy commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum. Hundreds of police personnel were deployed in both areas.

No untoward incidents were reported.

