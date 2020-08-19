Fewer complaints of bed shortage in Bengaluru: BBMP

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said complaints on non-availability of beds have come down with growing awareness on Covid-19 and people managing the disease by maintaining home isolation.

Speaking at the BBMP council meeting on Tuesday, Prasad said a large number of BBMP officials who tested positive for Covid-19 have been recovering under home isolation.

Nearly 40% of the beds reserved in private hospitals have fallen vacant. Despite the 50% reservation of beds in private hospitals, there are no patients. In Covid Care Centres (CCCs), 2,869 parties are lodged, and 1,707 beds are vacant.

Despite the BIEC Covid care centre having 5,000 beds, only 1,500 cases have been admitted. Only 5% of patients who have severe respiratory problem, blood pressure, severe cold and fever are being admitted to hospitals.

Complaints emerged that BBMP staff at Amarajyothi Nagar have demanded money for not putting a poster to identify the containment house. If people provide details of such incidents, action would be initiated against the officials, he said. He clarified that BBMP is not conducting Covid test on everyone and is only checking the primary and secondary contacts, those inside containment zones, travellers and those with respiratory problems.