File affidavit on street vendor rules: HC

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the chief secretary to submit an affidavit stating why the government has delayed notifying the street vendor rules, and the steps it plans to take in this regard. The affidavit has to be submitted by July 9.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions, seeking directions to do away with illegal encroachments along footpaths and the roadside by shop owners, vendors and hotel owners.

The court also observed that it has been four-and-a-half years since the government enacted the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, to protect the rights of street vendors and to regulate street vending.

Furthermore, though the state government began drafting the rules in July 2015, it has been delaying the notification process.

The court adjourned the hearing to July 9.