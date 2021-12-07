FIR against absconding Omicron patient, star hotel

The BBMP has filed a complaint against a South African national who left India under mysterious circumstances last month even though he had been diagnosed with the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Based on a complaint by Dr Naveen Kumar M, the medical officer for the Shivajinagar ward, the High Grounds police on Sunday registered an FIR against the South African national as well as the hotel where he stayed.

The complaint noted that the South African, a 66-year-old pharmaceutical executive at Adcock Ingram Limited, left Bengaluru on November 27, after producing a negative RT-PCR test report from SR Laboratory on November 24.

As per the FIR, the traveller left without informing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health officials.

“When it was enquired at the hotel as to how the traveller was allowed to leave, it was reported that he had produced a test report from SR Laboratory,” the FIR says.

The FIR said the traveller had been placed on a 14-day quarantine at Shangri-La Hotel where he had booked a room as he tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the airport on November 20.

It added that despite specific instructions, the hotel management allowed him to check out without notifying the BBMP.

The accused have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act with the FIR noting that by allowing the South African national to leave, the hotel has allowed for the spreading of the epidemic.

The High Grounds police have invoked Section 271 of the Karnataka Infectious Diseases Act (disobedience to the quarantine rule) and Indian Penal Code Sections 269 (negligent action to spread the infection) and 114 (abetment to offence) in the FIR.

“We are going to investigate if his report is fake or genuine, based on the findings of further investigation, necessary action will be taken,” said a senior officer.

