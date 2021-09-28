Fire breaks out in scrap godown near Bommanahalli

An accidental fire broke out in a scrap godown in Garvebhavipalya near Bommanahalli on Monday late evening creating panic among the residents, factory owners and employees.

However, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

According to preliminary information, the incident happened around 6.45 pm in a scrap godown on Timber Road.

Raju A, general manager of Mamatha Fabric's opposite to godown could smell something in the air when he was closing the factory. Suspecting something had caught fire in the factory, he and other employees checked the premises. Meanwhile, they got to know the smoke was coming from opposite their factory.

After coming out, Raju found four persons trying to douse the fire by fetching water in buckets. He gave them a fire extinguisher, but all the efforts went in vain. The fire spread the entire godown.

Raju called Fire and Emergency Officials around 7 pm. Four mini water tankers rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 10.30 pm.

According to police, the godown had around 10 truckloads of papers and four truckloads of plastic. The scrap godown owner was also staying in a sheet house on the premises. They all came out running soon after noticing fire.

The fire had even spread to one of the adjacent factories.

The fire was doused before it could spread to other corners of the factory. Bommanahalli police have visited the spot and are collecting details.

