Fire in Bengaluru apartment kills two; others suspected trapped

An accidental fire broke out in an apartment in Devarachikkanahalli on Tuesday evening claiming the lives of at least two persons, while few others are suspected to be trapped inside the building. Fire, emergency department officials and the police are trying to bring the fire under control and rescue those trapped.

There is speculation that a child may have died in the fire, but officials are yet to confirm it. Five persons have been rescued so far.

The incident took place in Ashrith Aspire apartment in Devarachikkanahalli near Bommanahalli in southeast Bengaluru. Preliminary information suggests that the fire broke out in the top two floors of the five-floor apartment building due to an LPG gas leakage, followed by a blast around 5 pm. The fire has spread to four flats, and officials are trying to prevent it from spreading further. Furniture and other valuables have been gutted in the flames.

Soon after residents heard a huge noise and noticed smoke in the apartment, they ran out from their flats to save themselves. The building has 72 flats.

People noticed a woman trapped in the fire. She was unable to come out of her flat or jump as there was an iron grill mesh on the window. One witness added that it is not known yet how many are trapped.

Srinath Joshi, deputy commissioner of police (South-East) said, one person was shifted to hospital and two others are suspected to be trapped inside. More details will be available only after the fire is brought under control, he said.