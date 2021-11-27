5 more students test positive at Anekal nursing college

Five more students test positive at Anekal nursing college; tally 17

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 27 2021, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 03:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A day after 12 students tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection at a nursing college near Anekal on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru, five more pupils contracted Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases at the institution to 17.

Taking note of the sudden emergence of the Covid cluster, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath visited the college on Saturday and asked officials to scale up testing at all boarding schools in the district.

Health Department officials had collected the swab samples of nearly 500 students from the college. Of them, five students have tested positive for Covid, officials said, adding that the results of other students are awaited.

Holiday for students

As a matter of precaution, the Anekal taluk authorities have declared a holiday for all students at the nursing college, except for those taking exams.

The students have been asked to isolate themselves until the results of their Covid-19 tests arrive, officials said. 

In a separate circular, the principal secretary, health, directed the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner to put in place stringent containment measures. 

