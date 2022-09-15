Five of 15 'big shark' encroachers have faced BBMP's earthmovers so far

The BBMP has acted against five of the 15 major apartments, tech parks and academic institutions in its effort to put aside structures blocking the rajakaluves.

The civic body plans to deploy earthmovers in the remaining nine places after once again surveying the stormwater drain network. Shifting the rajakaluve’s alignment and covering them with concrete slabs are common violations by the tech parks, officials said.

Re-survey

Officials said encroachments in other places will be cleared after the survey, while a re-survey is underway at Bagmane Tech Park and the adjoining Puravankara Parkidge in Mahadevapura.

The BBMP said Bagmane Developers have built a concrete slab on the 2.5-metre-long rajakaluve passing through its premises.

The rajakaluve passing through the Puravankara Parkidge has multiple encroachments as the builder has constructed security shed, a utility room, part of the clubhouse, some portions of two villas, and an approach road on the rajakaluve.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka Lokayukta temporarily halted the anti-encroachment drive after Bagmane said opening the concrete slab would flood their premises if Puravankara Projects do not make space for the water to flow.

The BBMP has, however, gone slow on clearing encroachments at posh places such as Rainbow Drive on Sarjapur Road, IT major Wipro, Adarsh Developers (Adarsh Palm Retreat and Adarsh Vista), Columbia Asia Hospital in Ramagondanahalli, and New Horizon College in Kadubeesanahalli, among others.

The rajakaluve that flows between Halanayakanahalli Lake, Junnasandra Lake and Sowl kere is completely destroyed.

At least 32 properties have come up on the drain inside Rainbow Drive, officials said. Wipro is said to have changed the alignment of the drain and built a concrete slab on it. Sources said the company has volunteered to break the slab at its own cost.

Two of the Adarsh Developers’ projects are facing the BBMP’s heat. Officials said Adarsh Vista has encroached upon a rajakaluve that connects Vibhutipura and Doddanekundi lakes. Houses and a portion of a road has come up on the rajakaluve. At Adarsh Retreat, the rajakaluve linking Devarabeesanahalli Lake has been encroached upon.

Basavaraj Kabade, BBMP chief engineer at Mahadevapura Zone, said no properties encroaching rajakaluves will be spared. "Wherever there is a dispute, we are ordering a re-survey. We may need a month’s time to complete the encroachment clearance drive," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Ashok Mruthyunjaya, who visited some encroached places, hoped that the BBMP does not do this as a mere photo opportunity exercise but clears the encroachments for good.

"Lives of several residents have been destroyed for the fault of a few. No encroacher should be let off free," he said.

IT majors under scrutiny

On Wednesday, the BBMP entered the premises of Nalapad Academy, owned by Shantinagar MLA N A Haris, to build a 2.5-metre-wide and 150.5-metre-long rajakaluve. The drain falls between the school building and the compound wall.

Among the prominent buildings that faced the heat so far are RMZ EcoSpace, Gopalan International School, Prestige Group, and Total Environment.

At EcoSpace, the BBMP broke open the concrete slab to ensure the free passage of water.

The Gopalan International School in Hoodi had encroached on the rajakaluve by constructing a playground, park and compound wall, which the BBMP’s earthmovers cleared away.

The civic body also razed a compound wall at Whitefield, built illegally by Total Environment.