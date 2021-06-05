Flash flood smashes into 70 houses in South Bengaluru

Around 70 houses in low-lying areas of southern Bengaluru were flooded by rainwater on Friday, forcing residents out and damaging home appliances.

The heavy rain that had lashed the city for several hours on Thursday resumed its streak on Friday afternoon, with areas like Banashankari, JP Nagar and Puttenahalli being especially hit hard by the roaring flash flood.

Residents of about 70 houses in the low-lying areas of Kanakanagar, Fayazabad, Kumaraswamy Layout and Yelachenahalli had to evacuate as the raging floodwater gushed into their homes, destroying electronic equipment and home appliances. Many took shelter on the roofs. In Fayazabad, the floodwaters swept away furniture and clothes and submerged parked vehicles.

The floodwaters receded only late in the evening. A resident said it was the same story in every rainy season but the only difference this time was that the flooding happened around the onset of the southwest monsoon. "We are worried about the safety of children and elders," the resident said.

A BBMP official attributed the flash flooding to lake encroachments. "Those houses were built by encroaching on two lakes, and roadside drains have shrunk," the official said.

He said a permanent solution to flooding was not possible without removing encroachments and building proper stormwater drains. "The issue of encroachment comes up every monsoon and goes away after the rains recede,” he added.