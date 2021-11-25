Flooding in Manyata Tech Park: BBMP says ‘there is not much we can do’

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has blamed Manyata Tech Park, one of the largest information technology hubs in the city, for the flooding of its premises.

BBMP authorities and the private firm running the tech park are yet to find a permanent solution to the flooding even as a proposal for removing the covered slab of a drain has turned out to be a futile exercise.

“The tech park has been facing this problem for years now. Their internal drainage system has to be revamped. If they ensure that the surface water flows smoothly into our stormwater drains, the issue will be resolved. There is nothing much that the BBMP can do in this case,” said a BBMP engineer working in the stormwater drains department.

A spokesperson for the tech park said that they were in touch with BBMP officials to reach a permanent solution. “The Manyata Tech Park is now back to normal operations with all roads open and buildings fully accessible,” an official statement said.

The technology hub was inundated for nearly two days before water was drained out on Tuesday evening. The flooding had prompted companies to send staff home.

Encroachments on a stormwater drain running along the tech park also flood the surrounding areas, such as Defence Enclave which has around 45 homes. The 60-foot-wide drain linked to Rachenahalli Lake has been reduced to about 15 feet near the tech park. Even the natural flow of the drain has been diverted. All this needs to be set right,” a resident said.

Sanjeev Dyamannavar, who lives close to the park, said the permanent solution lied in increasing the width of the drain towards Kalkere Lake.

“There is a building right in the buffer zone of the drain. Even wetlands have been encroached upon but authorities are not taking action,” Dyamannavar said.

