Fog delays 35 departures at KIA, one flight diverted to Kerala

Fog-related visibility issues continued to play spoilsport with the travel plans of air passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday. The departure of 35 flights were delayed due to the poor weather conditions.

While 19 flights used the new South Runway’s CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS) to land safely, one incoming Air India flight from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Kannur in north Kerala, airport officials said.

Several flights were delayed on Wednesday, too, with two incoming airplanes being diverted to Chennai. Although flight disruptions are relatively low this season compared to the previous years, the current issues are attributed to some crew not trained to handle CAT-III handling. Besides, the old North Runway has not been upgraded to CAT-III.

