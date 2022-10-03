Former army personnel shoots himself in Bengaluru

A 49-year-old former army personnel allegedly shot himself to death in the DRDO premises in CV Raman Nagar, East Bengaluru, in the early hours of Monday.
Karegowda, a resident of Nagasandra, off Tumakuru Road, was working as a pumphouse guard at the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
Baiyyappanahalli police said Karegowda fired two bullets into his forehead with his service self-loading rifle (SLR) in the guard room at 6.30 am. He died on the spot.
Police said once the SLR trigger is pressed, it fires three bullets automatically. The third bullet misfired.
Karegowda retired from the army five years ago and later joined the DRDO. His family members said they were unaware of issues that prompted Karegowda to end his life.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death. Karegowda is survived by his wife and two children. His body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.
