Former army personnel shoots himself in B'luru

Former army personnel shoots himself in Bengaluru

His family members said they were unaware of issues that prompted Karegowda to end his life

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 03 2022, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 03:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A 49-year-old former army personnel allegedly shot himself to death in the DRDO premises in CV Raman Nagar, East Bengaluru, in the early hours of Monday. 

Karegowda, a resident of Nagasandra, off Tumakuru Road, was working as a pumphouse guard at the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Baiyyappanahalli police said Karegowda fired two bullets into his forehead with his service self-loading rifle (SLR) in the guard room at 6.30 am. He died on the spot.

Police said once the SLR trigger is pressed, it fires three bullets automatically. The third bullet misfired.

Karegowda retired from the army five years ago and later joined the DRDO. His family members said they were unaware of issues that prompted Karegowda to end his life.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death. Karegowda is survived by his wife and two children. His body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Suicide
Indian Army
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves

Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves

IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data

IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data

Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'

Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'

‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters

‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters

IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs

IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

 