Free coaching for poor SSLC students in Bengaluru

The city-based Kabir Trust will be launching 100-day Gnanayagna, a free coaching programme for poor SSLC students from north Bengaluru, on October 30.

The classes will be conducted daily at Kabir Ashram, Mothinagar, JC Nagar, from 6.30 pm onwards, said T Prabhakar, chairman of Kabir Trust.

Application forms can be collected from I-Tech Institute of Computers, Kabir Ashram, between 8 am and 8 pm. For details, call 9845193425, a press release said.