Free coaching for poor SSLC students in Bengaluru

The city-based Kabir Trust will be launching 100-day Gnanayagna, a free coaching programme for poor SSLC students from north Bengaluru, on October 30.
The classes will be conducted daily at Kabir Ashram, Mothinagar, JC Nagar, from 6.30 pm onwards, said T Prabhakar, chairman of Kabir Trust.
Application forms can be collected from I-Tech Institute of Computers, Kabir Ashram, between 8 am and 8 pm. For details, call 9845193425, a press release said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men
Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution
'Harry Potter' team reminisces 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane
Explained | A brief history of the Kohinoor diamond
1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L
PIN 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans
The art of journalling