Free coaching for poor SSLC students in Bengaluru

The classes will be conducted daily at Kabir Ashram, Mothinagar, JC Nagar, from 6.30 pm onwards

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 16 2022, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 04:06 ist

The city-based Kabir Trust will be launching 100-day Gnanayagna, a free coaching programme for poor SSLC students from north Bengaluru, on October 30. 

The classes will be conducted daily at Kabir Ashram, Mothinagar, JC Nagar, from 6.30 pm onwards, said T Prabhakar, chairman of Kabir Trust. 

Application forms can be collected from I-Tech Institute of Computers, Kabir Ashram, between 8 am and 8 pm. For details, call 9845193425, a press release said. 

Bengaluru
SSLC

