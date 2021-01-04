From Bengaluru to KIA in just Rs 10: Everything you need to know about railway line to the airport, fare, routes

Comedians might have to drop the overused joke — Bengaluru airport is not in Bengaluru — because starting January 4, Bengalureans can take a train to the Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station from the city.

The Bengaluru International Airport Limited and South Western Railway have partnered to establish the railway halt station near the airport to provide hassle-free, quick, environment-friendly travel to the airport that is bound to benefit thousands of commuters daily.

Also read: First train from Bengaluru chugs into KIA Halt Station

Here is everything you need to know about the railway line, fare, routes:

* The trains will be available on all days except Sundays.

* Five pairs of trains have commenced operation with a one-minute stoppage at the KIA Halt Station. Two of these are from KSR Bengaluru Station, one from Yelahanka and two from Yeshwanthpur.

* Airport-bound passengers and workers could take the Metro and hop on to the airport trains at Yeshwanthpur, KSR Station or at Baiyappanahalli Metro Terminal.

* The trains on the airport line will cost Rs 10 for commuters boarding from Yeshwanthpur and Rs 15 for those boarding at the Cantonment Station.

* The price tag of Rs 10 and Rs 15 is a massive saver as compared to the Rs 250 to Rs 300 for the Vayu Vajra bus service and Rs 800 to 1,200 in taxi fares.

* The number and frequency of trains could increase once the Railways and BIAL come to an understanding on the peak hour traffic of arrivals and departures.

* The first of the 10 trains on the Airport line was rolled out from the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station exactly at 4.45 am. It reached the Halt Station at 5.50 am, an hour and five minutes after departure from the KSR Station. The journey time is expected to drastically reduce once the line is doubled or a crossing station comes up at Doddajala.

(With agency inputs)