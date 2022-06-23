Genome sequencing reveals three new Covid variants in Karnataka

The genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples in May and June has found the presence of BA.3, BA.4, and BA.5 variants for the first time in the state. The three variants respectively accounted for 0.10%, 0.20%, and 1.7% of the total samples sequenced in the last two months.

While none of these variants were reported until June in Karnataka, experts say that these would replace the Omicron BA.2 variant eventually.

“Going by the evidence from across the globe, BA.2 variant will eventually be replaced by BA.3, BA.4, and BA.5 variants,” said Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist and member of Karnataka State Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Virologist Dr V Ravi who is also a member of TAC said new lineages of Omicron will come up every three months. “That is how the virus behaves, new lineages will keep coming. But that is not something we have to be concerned about,” he said.

Experts suggested that improving the coverage of booster doses and strict enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is the need of the hour.

“Number of hospitalisations and deaths will remain low. However, there is a dire need to improve the coverage of booster dose,” Dr Babu said.

Dr Ravi cautioned that people cannot afford to let down their guard and they need to ensure they mask up and follow social distancing in closed and crowded places.

According to the data provided by the state health department, Omicron BA.2 is the dominant variant contributing 89.40% of the infections reported in May and June.

According to Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K, BA.3, BA.4, and BA.5 are observed to be in their nascent phases, and the prevalence of BA.2 has increased from 80.6% to 89.40%.