German bank commits Rs 4K cr for suburban rail project

German bank commits Rs 4,000 cr for suburban rail project

Sources said officials worked for the last six months to get necessary clearances

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 20 2022, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 03:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The German state-owned investment and development bank KfW Bankengruppe has committed to fund €500 million (Rs 4,000 crore) for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP).

Sources in the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited, known as KRIDE, said officials worked for the last six months to get necessary clearances and present the project to international funding agencies. Pre-appraisal missions visited the city and conducted spot assessments in March.

“We are looking for about €800 million funds. We have received a commitment of €500 million funds from KfW. We are looking forward to similar support from AFD (French Development Agency),” an official said.

Laying of the foundation stone for BSRP by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give the much-needed push. KRIDE is waiting for the board approval to award a civil work tender for the Baiyyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara line (Corridor 2). Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the project by quoting Rs 850 crore.

Tenders for the 41.4-km priority corridor connecting the airport, KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli+Airport have been finalised and are set to be floated in the next few days.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Bengaluru
suburban rail project

What's Brewing

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

A look at power father-child duos in politics

A look at power father-child duos in politics

Father's Day: my dad, my hero

Father's Day: my dad, my hero

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Grandma knows best!

Grandma knows best!

 