Girls win 71 of 77 gold medals at BCU convocation

Girls greatly outshone boys at the maiden convocation of Bengaluru City University (BCU) on Monday.

Of the 84 ranks and 77 gold medals offered by the university, 71 gold medals were bagged by girl students from undergraduate and postgraduate courses hailing from the 2018-2020 and 2019-2021 batches.

Dr K Kasturirangan, former Isro chairman who was the chief guest at the event, lauded the girls for their achievement. “I could see more girls graduating and receiving medals,” he said.

Kasturirangan asked the BCU to consider introducing a four-year BEd programme to prepare school teachers and subject experts. “This is the activity that will have the largest multiplier effect, and I would urge every department of BCU to engage with the education department at the university to help prepare many hundreds of teachers with various specialisations,” he said.

He added: “BCU could consider hosting a centre of excellence in educational technology and work closely with the proposed National Educational Technology Forum. In the process, BCU could provide innovative and pioneering inputs to these activities.”

