Government warns hookah bars in Bengaluru against using narcotics

If hookah bars operating in the city are found using banned substances like ganja, they will be dealt with severely, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Replying to Congress MLC P R Ramesh, Jnanendra said: “Last month, CCB police raided three to four hookah bars and seized material used for smoking. The samples have been sent to the forensic lab to ascertain whether the products contained any banned substances.”

“It has come to our notice that numerous youngsters, school/college students, especially girls, are visiting these joints. Our police personnel is keeping an eye on them.”

According to the home minister, there are at least 68 hookah bars and 49 recreational clubs operating in the city.

However, Congress leader Ramesh argued, “There is a rule that hookah bars must only use herbal raw material. But there have been reports that they are supplying ganja and other banned substances.

“The BBMP permits them by providing trade licences, but the police feigns ignorance. The government replies in the House that there are no dance bars in the city. But if you come with me in the evening, I will take you to dance bars in Bengaluru,” Ramesh said.

Bommai taunts MLC

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was present in the Council, taunted Ramesh, “Where will you take us?”

Before Ramesh could reply, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy added, “I had told the Opposition leader that Ramesh was a gentleman. But now you are talking about dance bars and hookah bars. Why did you go to those places?

“Our home minister does not know much about Bengaluru and I request not to take him to such places and hurt the sentiments of his family.” This left the entire House laughing.

“I do not even understand a game of cards. I do not go anywhere. But these hookah bars are spoiling school-going children in Bengaluru. I have information that a recreation club in Upparpet limits collects Rs 5 lakh every day. Instead of games like carom, Rummy and snooker, these centers have resorted to gambling,” Ramesh later said.

Check out latest DH videos here