Govt committed to creating world class facilities in Bengaluru: CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that the state government was committed to creating world class facilities in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting developmental works that are under progress in the city, he said: "I have inspected Smart City, TenderSure and other works which are under progress along with cabinet colleagues, legislators and officials...it is our government's priority to create world class facilities in Bengaluru and we will work towards achieving this goal."

He said, 36 works have been taken up under the Smart City project, of which many road works have already been completed, and in the current year, remaining road work will also be completed.

Read | 'Stamp duty cut unlikely to boost sales in Bengaluru'

Listing out roads that have been developed under the TenderSure model in the city, he further said, 69 roads of 147 km length is white topped in order to improve the quality of the city's main roads.

The government has paid special attention towards development of lakes, storm water drains and parks in the city, the CM further said, adding that "in coming days we want all the roads in the city to be developed, we will ensure sufficient funds for it, aimed at all round development of the city."

Amid heightened buzz that his exit was on the cards, Yediyurappa on Thursday had indicated that his exit was imminent and had said that he was waiting for a message from the high command on July 25, and will perform his duties till the last minute.

The Chief Minister, in response to a question, said, he has spoken to the Deputy Commissioners of districts affected by rains and will hold a video conference with them.

Deputy Commissioners are monitoring and managing the situation in the affected districts and precautions are being taken to see that no untoward incidents take place, he said. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol is travelling in the area and is coordinating with officials. "We will see to it that there is no loss of life."