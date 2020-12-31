Govt reinstates BU finance officer eased out by V-C

Ending the confusion over Bangalore University vice-chancellor’s order shunting the finance officer, the state government has issued an order reinstating her until further notice.

The government also expressed unhappiness at Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal’s attempt to relieve an officer it had appointed. “It has come to the notice of the government that you have relieved the officer appointed by the government without getting approval from the government, which is unacceptable and unfortunate,” the additional chief secretary of the finance department said in an order.

The order further reads: “The decision taken by you is a clear violation of government orders. You are directed to withdraw the relieving order immediately and (the) government is continuing services of the finance officer in the same post until further orders.”

The state higher education department has also decided to seek the vice-chancellor’s explanation on the issue. “He has no powers to relieve an officer appointed by the government,” Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, vowing to take action after consulting the department concerned.

The varsity’s Finance Officer, Parvathi H B, said the order relieving her was technically wrong and she brought it to the government’s notice. “I didn’t submit any other reports,” she added.

Prof Venugopal had issued an order removing Parvathi from her post, days after she unearthed financial and accounting mismanagements at the university.