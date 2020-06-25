Decision on B'luru lockdown after govt meeting tomorrow

Govt to hold meeting with MLAs, ministers on Friday to decide on lockdown in Bengaluru

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  Jun 25 2020
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 11:53 ist

Ramping up infrastructure and surveillance to contain the sudden spike in the coronavirus cases across Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for a special meeting of all the ministers from Bengaluru and top officials overseeing the city administration to decide on effective methods to address the scenario. Besides, he has also called for a meeting of all party MLAs from Bengaluru tomorrow to discuss the Covid-19 scenario in the city.

However, the Chief Minister ruled out any lockdown across Bengaluru for the time being despite the demand from several opposition leaders. "We have ordered lockdown in a few areas only and it will continue till the situation stabilises," he clarified.

Appealing to the public to cooperate with the state government, CM Yediyurappa said, "If people do not cooperate and fail to adhere to social distancing rules and other instructions issued by the health officials, then we (government) may have to take stringent action." CM clarified that currently the focus of the government is to ensure safe and peaceful conduct of SSLC examination for more than 8 lakh students. "All arrangements have been made including separate transport facilities. Our minister Suresh Kumar is visiting every centre overseeing the preparation. All students shall appear for the exam without any fear," he said.

All-party MLA meeting on Friday

Amidst clamouring calls for a lockdown across the city especially by the opposition party leaders, CM Yediyurappa said, "We will hold a detailed meeting tomorrow (Friday) with ministers from Bengaluru, all party MLAs from Bengaluru pertaining to Covid-19 scenario in the city and subsequently we will take a decision.

