Halasuru, Kalahalli RWAs honour COVID-19 warriors

The Residents Welfare Associations of Halasuru and Kalahalli on Saturday felicitated traffic wardens, policemen, doctors and BBMP staff for their relentless and dedicated service during the COVID-19 crisis. The RWA members distributed sanitisers, gloves and food items.
Manish Rungta, deputy chief traffic warden (East), said: “Working the day and night shifts was a unique experience. We appreciate the kind gesture shown by the residents by offering us water and tea at night.” Prashantha, ACP (East), and other police officers were among those felicitated.
The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see
Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors
COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home
Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?
Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study
Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask
How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal