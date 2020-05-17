Halasuru, Kalahalli RWAs honour COVID-19 warriors

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2020, 00:59 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 01:09 ist
Prashantha, ACP (East), and Manish Rungta, Deputy Chief Traffic Warden (East), were felicitated by the RWAs of Halasuru and Kallahalli on Saturday.

The Residents Welfare Associations of Halasuru and Kalahalli on Saturday felicitated traffic wardens, policemen, doctors and BBMP staff for their relentless and dedicated service during the COVID-19 crisis. The RWA members distributed sanitisers, gloves and food items.

Manish Rungta, deputy chief traffic warden (East), said: “Working the day and night shifts was a unique experience. We appreciate the kind gesture shown by the residents by offering us water and tea at night.” Prashantha, ACP (East), and other police officers were among those felicitated.

