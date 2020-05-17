Halasuru, Kalahalli RWAs honour COVID-19 warriors

The Residents Welfare Associations of Halasuru and Kalahalli on Saturday felicitated traffic wardens, policemen, doctors and BBMP staff for their relentless and dedicated service during the COVID-19 crisis. The RWA members distributed sanitisers, gloves and food items.

Manish Rungta, deputy chief traffic warden (East), said: “Working the day and night shifts was a unique experience. We appreciate the kind gesture shown by the residents by offering us water and tea at night.” Prashantha, ACP (East), and other police officers were among those felicitated.