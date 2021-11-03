Hampered supplies, higher prices bring down demand for veggies, flowers in Bengaluru

As inflation impairs the common man’s buying power, vegetable and flower markets across the city are not seeing the usual festival crowd.

With incessant rains hampering the supply chains, prices of festival essentials marginally increased, although traders say prices are lower than what they were during Dasara.

The cost of common vegetables like beans and carrots did not increase, but tomatoes and onions continue to wear a higher price tag. Lack of supplies has also hit capsicum, which costs Rs 100 per kilogram.

“Since the supplies have taken a hit, prices slide up and result in falling demand. These days, people prefer buying a kilo of meat for the amount spent on buying two or three vegetables,” said Sridhar, a trader at the Kalasipalya (KR Market) Wholesale Vegetable market.

The prices of some vegetables in retail shops are double the wholesale rates.

Brinjal is priced at Rs 40 per kilo, while ladies’ finger costs Rs 60. Cabbage is selling for Rs 25 per kilo and carrots cost Rs 70 per kilo at a North Bengaluru retail shop.

A KR Market flower trader said the demand for flowers during Deepavali was considerably lower than during Ayudha Puja (Dasara).

Button roses and chrysanthemums (Sevanthige) that climbed up to Rs 400 last month are now selling at Rs 200 and Rs 150, respectively.

“People favour bursting firecrackers and savouring good food during this festival. Flowers are mostly used for decorations”, the trader said.

