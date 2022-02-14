Have offline classes at least for a month, parents request Bengaluru schools

The Covid curve may have flattened and the government may have removed the curbs, but some private schools in the city are still dithering over starting offline classes.

Parents pointed out that just a month and a half of the current academic year is left and students must face exams soon. While some schools are yet to start physical classes for the primary section, others still seek parents’ feedback about resuming classes.

“Though we are ready to send our children, the school isn’t ready to open physical classes,” said Pratibha, a parent.

“This is the third time we are filling in a feedback form sent by the school. Every time we opted for offline classes, the school had cancelled it citing a few parents’ (objections),” said another parent.

A few frustrated parents shot mails to the school asking them to reopen classes at least for a month. “It is been literally two years since my daughter has been to school. I sent out a strong email to the principal asking them to reopen the school as it is the right of every child,” said Madhu Gowtham, parent of a class 4 student.

The private schools management association is also upset over the attitude of schools affiliated to other boards.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said: “A few parents probably working from home might have declined to send their children for offline classes. That should not deter the larger section of parents.”

The state Department of Public Instruction has received complaints from parents against some private schools reluctant to open physical classes. Parents even demanded clear-cut rules on cancelling online classes.

Child’s rights curtailed

Child rights activists said refusal to let children attend offline classes would amount to curtailing their right to social interaction and entertainment.

“Article 31 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) clearly says children require entertainment. Some schools are violating that right by not resuming physical classes and the schools must consider the opinion of the children along with parents and start offline classes,” said Nagasimha G Rao, child rights activist.

Watch latest videos by DH here: