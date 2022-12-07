HC allows BMRCL to cut, move trees for metro project    

The high court on Wednesday permitted Bangalore Metro Railway Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to continue with the translocation, cutting of trees as well as compensatory plantation works with regard to the ongoing metro alignment.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said this while observing that it is not inclined to pass any order though the afforestation work is slow.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Dattatraya T Devare, an environmentalist seeking direction to ensure that the provisions of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976 and the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Rules 1977 are complied with.

The petition had also prayed for the constitution of a committee/task force to ensure that the tree officers and the tree authority carry out their functions and duties in accordance with the law.

At the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that there is an inordinate delay in compensatory planting work on the part of BMRCL and at some stages there is no plantation of trees.

The counsel opposed permission for felling of the trees until the compensatory plantation work in pursuant to the earlier orders is completed.

The bench noted that the expert committee has undertaken the exercise of field observation and recorded the field examination finding.

“Considering the report, we are unable to find any justifiable reason for the opposition raised by the petitioner. Accordingly, we permit the BMRCL to continue with the activity of afforestation, relocation or felling of trees, etc, till the next date of hearing. On the next date of hearing, the BMRCL will file the status report on the activities being carried out,” the bench said.

The matter has been adjourned to January 11, 2023.