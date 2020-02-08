HC displeased with govt for stalling Nava Bengaluru works

The government on Friday found itself at the receiving end when the high court once again expressed its displeasure over the stalling of works under the Nava Bengaluru scheme launched by the previous Congress-JDS coalition government.

Challenging the government’s decision to stall the works and the tendering process following a note by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, K Naveen Kumar, president of Dasarahalli-Rachenahalli Lake Development and Conservation Trust, has filed a PIL petition in the high court.

On January 29, a division bench led by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka had asked the government under which provision did the chief minister issue a note to additional chief secretary, urban development department, not to issue the job code or call further tenders until further orders.

When the bench resumed the hearing on Friday, Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa tried his best to defend the government’s move.

“It is surprising to know what is the public interest in this matter for the applicant?” Chinnappa said.

In its reply, the bench said: “In that case, the court will register a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) petition. But there is legality in what the applicant is saying.”

Appearing for the applicant, senior counsel A S Ponnanna said: “Our only concern is that the chief minister’s note is entirely illegal. We will be happier if the high court registers this matter as a suo motu PIL.”

The bench posted the matter to March 16 for further hearing while directing the government to submit details of the legal provisions under which the orders were issued to stop the tendering and the assigning of job codes for the work.

Taking up various infrastructure works within the BBMP limits, the previous Congress-JDS government had launched the Chief Minister Nava Bengaluru scheme by setting aside Rs 8,015 crore for three years.

However, shortly after taking office, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had written to the urban development department on August 3, 2019, directing not to take up any works under the scheme.

Following this, the urban development department under-secretary (BBMP) had ordered the stalling of works.