HC stays election for BBMP standing committees

The high court granted an interim stay order on the election notification for 12 standing committees in the BBMP, which was set to be held along with the polls for mayor and deputy mayor posts on October 1.

Imran Pasha, the chairman of BBMP standing committee for education, and others had filed a writ petition, seeking cancellation of polls to the committees whose term has not ended.

The petitioners contended that the regional commissioner of Bangalore division, who is also the election officer for the BBMP, had declared election for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor on October 1. Conducting polls for the 12 standing committees at the same time was premature.

Allowing the petition, Justice B Veerappa issued a notice to the BBMP commissioner and regional commissioner of Bangalore division and sought objections.

He observed that the state government has no power to conduct the election for the standing committees before completion of one year time. The tenure of the committees will end on December 4 and the government scheduled the election on October 1, which is two months earlier. It will restrict the power of the committees, hence against the rule, the court observed.