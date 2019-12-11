HC summons cop for issuing notice to lawyer

Shivakumar Menasinakai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 11 2019, 00:21am ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2019, 02:13am ist

The high court has ordered a sub-inspector to appear before it on Wednesday for having interfered in a civil dispute by issuing a notice to a lawyer to produce property documents. 

Justice B Veerappa on Tuesday summoned the sub-inspector from Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar police station on a writ petition filed by B Sudhakar, the lawyer who received the notice from the police officer. 

Censuring the sub-inspector, Justice Veerappa noted that a police officer cannot issue a notice to a lawyer in a civil dispute. “The police officer should do his duty but it seems that he is doing something else,” the judge noted. 

