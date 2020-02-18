HCG launches digital PET CT scanner for cancer diagnosis

HCG hospital has introduced a digital PET CT scanner, touted to be the first in Karnataka, for high-precision diagnosis in cancer and better treatment planning.

Manufactured by German multinational Siemens, Biograph VISION - 600 helps visualise smaller lesions. The sensitivity assists in evaluating the impact of the treatment before it is started. Dr K G Kallur, Director, Molecular Imaging, HCG, said: “With the adaption of Digital PET CT, we will now have the advantage of reporting cancerous lesions or tumours more accurate and fast, planning the treatment better and achieving the desired clinical outcome for a patient.”

He continued: “In this unit of HCG, we do about 30-50 PET CT scans a day and the demand is surging with increased awareness on early cancer diagnosis. The waiting time of patients will reduce along with the hazardous risks of radiation for our medical technicians as the amount of isotope usage for the scan will be reduced by 50% in Digital PET Scan.”

Dr B S Ajaikumar, Chairman and CEO, HCG Enterprises Ltd, said: “This is the highest technology available in the world for image diagnosis.” Biograph Vision helps reduce scan time and injected dose, reducing patient exposure to radiation, he added.